Challan’s not the solution for traffic violations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Taking the concept of people-friendly policing a notch higher and modifying it a bit to instill some sense of traffic safety among motorists, the Rachakonda Traffic Police have decided not to issue challans to people caught for four violations.

From Saturday, motorists in Rachakonda limits will not be challaned for driving without a helmet, driving licence, insurance and/or Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Here comes the catch. Instead, the police will ensure that the violators procure a helmet and the other documents on the spot.

The purpose of this initiative is to counter negative impression in public on the traffic police alleging heavy fines, officials said, adding that the decision was taken following directions from Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

“Of late, there is this wrong impression among some citizens about the traffic police with regard to the heavy fines. To clear this, we have come up with this exercise on directions of the DGP and Commissioner,” said N. Divyacharan Rao, DCP (Traffic), Rachakonda.

From now on, when a motorist is caught with no helmet during the special drives conducted by the Traffic Police, the officer will ensure that the person buys a helmet with his money without fines. In case the motorist claims to have a helmet but forgot it back home, the officer can either make him or her buy one or let them off but after explaining the importance of wearing a helmet.

The Rachakonda Traffic Police said they had relaxations only on violations including no helmet, no insurance, no PUC certificate and no license. They have ensured that there are helmet stores nearby, coordinated with the insurance companies and the Road Transport Authority pollution check vehicles and local Mee-Seva centres.

“We have identified these centres and made things available. We will make these motorist buy helmets, take them to insurance agents and conduct pollution check on their vehicles. Those caught with no driving license will be taken to the Mee Seva centres and a slot will be booked for the Learning License test,” Divyacharan Rao said, adding that special drives would be conducted by the Traffic Police across the commissionerate.

Those caught with no licenses or other documents, but produce proofs on the RTA m-wallet or Xerox or valid images of them will be excused, officials said.

“The motive is to convince citizens that traffic enforcement or challans are to ensure their own safety. We want to clear their minds from the negative impression that they are being targeted by the police,” the DCP said.

Officials said apart from for these four violations, fines would be imposed and spot challans issued on all other violations.

The initiative was formally started from Saturday in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

