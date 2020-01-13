Challenges in organ transplantation

By | Published: 12:17 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Organ transplantations are highly complex procedures that come with a high cost. As a result, transplantation has always remained out of reach for economically weaker sections and even the middle class, who find it difficult to meet the expenses involved. Out of desperation, such families borrow money to fund the initial cost of transplant surgery and later keep borrowing to support recipient’s life-long dependence on immunosuppressant drugs to survive. Invariably, the quality of life gets impacted, as families struggle to meet recurring expenses due to organ to transplantation.

Given the numerous financial challenges, the State Government’s Aarogyasri Health Scheme has started offering complete packages for transplantation of heart, liver, lungs, kidneys and even stem cells, which also includes lifelong support to the patient by providing them free immunosuppressant drugs all through the patient’s lives.

In the first year of the liver transplant surgery, patients will be provided

Rs 2.64 lakhs towards immunosuppression therapy and Rs 38,000 from second year throughout their lives. Similar packages are also being offered for patients who have to undergo lungs, kidney and heart transplantation.

Private hospitals stay out

Major difficulty in the present Aarogyasri insurance coverage for organ donation is its inability to have corporate hospitals on-board for conducting transplant surgeries for the poor. The corporate hospitals in the twin cities have avoided entering into MoU with Aarogyasri over the transplantation packages.

“The packages should have been designed in such a way that they benefit both patients and corporate hospitals. However, all the present packages under Aarogyasri are way less and it’s impossible to take up transplant surgeries at such a low cost,” is a common refrain from private hospitals in Hyderabad.

Limited alternatives for poor patients

The present packages provided under Aarogyasri for organ transplantation have the potential to work out in government hospitals. However, the difficulty is that except for Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), none of the other State-run hospital in Telangana has managed to take up organ transplant surgeries in a big way.

With private hospitals not accepting patients needing organ transplantation under Aarogyasri, they end up at NIMS, where the transplantation waiting list is already high.

“NIMS hospital has consistently conducted over 100 kidney transplants every year and a majority of them were conducted under Aarogyasri scheme. A few are also taken-up at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Gandhi Hospital,” says in-charge of Jeevandan, Dr G Swarnalatha.

Due to various difficulties, including infrastructure, trained healthcare workers and lack of protocols in brain dead declaration, cadaver organ transplantation, has not really taken off at OGH and Gandhi Hospital.

Since 2013, OGH has conducted only eight cadaver organ donations while Gandhi Hospital has not yet declared a patient as brain dead. The NIMS hospital has conducted 19 cadaver organ donation in the last six years.

Cadaver organ donation is sourcing a donor organ like a matching kidney or a liver from a brain dead patient while living-related organ donation is acquiring organs from persons who are directly related to the patient needing surgery. “Living-related organ donation has over the years encouraged racketeering wherein middlemen identify patients and get gullible donors for them,” officials said.

Huge waiting list

Due to limited choices, the number of desperate patients waiting for organ transplantation with Jeevandan is close to 8,000 in Telangana. There are nearly 500 patients who are in the waiting list at NIMS alone for organ transplant surgeries.

So what are the alternatives?

At present, poor patients needing organ transplant at private hospitals raise finances from various quarters including voluntary organisations, crowd funding and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

