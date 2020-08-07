Challenging to play after longest gap, says Rohit

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:57 am

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that returning to cricket after such a long break is challenging.

It has been more than five months since he had been sidelined from cricket. First he was injured and returned mid-way from New Zealand and followed by the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Rohit revealed that this is the longest period he didn’t hold a bat.

“It’s the longest gap that I have ever had in my career without holding a bat. It will be a bit challenging. Unless I play, I will not know where I am and how I feel but the body is completely fine. I feel physically more strong than ever because of the last four months,” Rohit said.

With the Indian Premier League set to begin next month in UAE, the cricketer said they have enough time for preparations. “We have a lot of time in our hands… I will be taking it slow. Luckily, I don’t think there is any rush that I need to show. We have enough time. I will work on getting back to the ground slowly because the temperature in Dubai is 40 degrees. It’s not easy,” he added.

