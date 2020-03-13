‘Chalo Assembly’ protest turns violent in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Indira Park as several members of the Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF) as part of the ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest were arrested on Friday. The rally was organised demanding the government to implement recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission, restore old pension system and equal pay for equal work for the contract employees as promised.

The protesters alleged that promotions and transfers promised to the employees were not implemented. They demanded that transfers and promotions must be given to teachers during summer.

As protesters tried to march towards the Assembly, police personnel tried to block them, but in vain. After repeated futile attempts to pacify them, police took them into preventive custody and later let them off.

