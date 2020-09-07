Chalo Assembly: Weavers’ Union leaders arrested

Chairman of National Weavers United JAC, Dasu Suresh, who was leading the programme, was taken into police custody at his camp office in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: The members of the National Weavers United JAC, key leaders from National BC Welfare Association and other voluntary organisations who had planned to take part in the ‘Chalo Assembly’ programme on Monday were arrested by the police across the State.

The Chairman of National Weavers United JAC, Dasu Suresh, who was leading the programme, was taken into police custody at his camp office in Hanamkonda.

Later, he urged the State government to take-up a thorough study, which is being already undertaken by other Indian States including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat, to assess the damage to the handloom industry in the past five months due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

