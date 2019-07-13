Chalo ek kahani sunaye…

By | Published: 9:14 pm

How we long for those days when we could listen to stories and be transported to a magical world? But, is it really possible to listen to them in the midst of a world of gadgets and gizmo? To most, the answer might be a ‘no’ but for Deepa Kiran it is the way to engage and educate the crowd, especially children who are burdened with a bag of books with no flights of imagination.”Captivating someone with a story isn’t easy, especially kids. I used to work with a government school. So, there, the task to engage them was more difficult. They have the freedom and you really cannot force anything on them. Also, it is an effective tool when it comes to teaching,” shares Deepa, who is among the most renowned storytellers in the subcontinent.

Recollecting her first performance in Nashik in 2008, she narrates, “We, as a team, organised a camp which was dance-cum-storytelling. We planned for 15 children but 28 turned up! The age-bracket got extended but it was amazing. During that period, I had health issues too, but, this helped me to heal.” On how she decided to become a storyteller, she says, “I think I was 13 when I wrote in my diary that I want to become one. However, things went on and I ended up doing a lot of other things before finally coming back to what I really wanted to. I studied BSc in Nutrition from the Osmania University, worked in All India Radio, taught 11th and 12th grade students, took corporate job, among others.”

What really boosted Deepa was the opportunity that came from Scholastic where the crowd was heterogeneous — from 10-year-old student to 60-year-old principal. “It was a turning point for me as I faced a lot of negative comments being a storyteller because most people believed it is nothing. I remember this blunt response, ‘aap kahani sunate hai? Haan, hum bhi sunate hai’,” she shares.Knowing four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English — turned to be advantageous as Deepa has travelled across the globe, and has spread the power of this effective tool for almost a decade.

Now, she has her own foundation, “Story Arts India just happened with the flow but officially it got registered two years ago. The journey has been beautiful. Mainly, people’s perception has changed and I hope to see more activities like these happening around,” says the changemaker whose narration is accompanied with dance and music. So, if you wish to witness or want her to be part of your event, drop a mail to [email protected].