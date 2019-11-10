Champion of oppressed, PS Krishnan passes away

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Former Union Secretary PS Krishnan, an outstanding champion of the oppressed and exploited sections of the society, passed away in New Delhi on Sunday. He was 86.

He was a doyen of social welfare policies and a champion of the downtrodden. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, expressing deep condolences on the demise of the 1956 batch IAS officer, recalled Krishnan’s commendable contribution in formulating social welfare policies.

TS IAS Officers Association president and MCRHRD Institute director general BP Acharya also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Krishnan was the architect behind several Constitutional and Legislative enactments, including granting of Constitutional status to the National Commission for SCs and STs, the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and the implementation of the Mandal Commission’s report.

After his retirement, he passionately worked for the advancement and empowerment of the SCs, STs, socially and educationally Backward Classes and minorities.

