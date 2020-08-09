Champions League: Messi sets up Barca’s win over Napoli

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Barcelona: Just when it looked like Lionel Messi had nowhere to go, the Argentine great bamboozled half of Napoli’s team before scoring from an exquisite solo effort that helped Barcelona reach the Champions League quarterfinals in Portugal.

Messi netted Barcelona’s second goal in the 3-1 victory that sent the Spanish side past Napoli on a 4-2 aggregate score on Saturday. Messi’s goal in the 23rd minute was arguably the pick of the 31 he has scored this season in all competitions.

Napoli appeared to have him in check when Messi received the ball all alone outside the right corner of the area. Barcelona’s all-time record scorer, however, dipped his head and took on the well-placed defense. He kept control of the ball despite being knocked over while going past three Napoli players. Three more tried to intervene but Messi found the angle to fire while losing his balance to send the ball past the goalkeeper and inside the far post. Clement Lenglet and Luis Suárez also scored for Barcelona which advanced five months after it drew 1-1 in Naples before the pandemic stopped European soccer.

Barcelona will meet Bayern Munich on Friday in the quarterfinals to be played in Lisbon in a “bubble” format of tight security to prevent a coronavirus outbreak from derailing the competition’s finale.

“We are more than satisfied with our first half,” Suárez said. “Bayern is a great rival and is one of the favourites, along with us, of the eight that will be in Portugal.” Messi’s beautiful goal doubled Barcelona’s lead after Lenglet headed in a corner in the 10th. The opener settled Barcelona down after Napoli’s Dries Mertens had given the hosts a scare by hitting the post shortly after kickoff. Video review had a busy night. It disallowed another Messi goal for a handball by the forward and then awarded Messi a penalty after he slipped in front of Kalidou Koulibaly and was kicked in the lower left leg by the defender.

Messi spent several minutes receiving medical attention, and Suárez stepped up to convert the spot kick. Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back for the visitors in first-half injury time with a penalty awarded after Ivan Rakitic fouled Mertens.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side came out from halftime on the attack, and in need of two goals to go through. Barcelona’s defense held up and, once the Rakitic-led midfield got control of play, Setién had time to give a debut to youth player Ramón Rodríguez.

Bayern crush Chelsea

The coronavirus pandemic has changed almost everything about the Champions League. Empty stadiums, games in August and a tournament in Portugal. But Bayern Munich keeps winning, and Robert Lewandowski keeps scoring.

The Poland striker scored twice and set up two more goals as Bayern beat Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday for a 7-1 win on aggregate in Munich to book a ticket to Lisbon. Bayern has won 18 straight competitive games going back to February and hasn’t lost since December. Next up is a quarterfinal against Barcelona, which beat Napoli 3-1 in Saturday’s other game.

Lewandowski has 13 goals in seven Champions League games this season — putting Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 within reach — and 53 in 44 across all competitions. Bayern started with a 3-0 lead from the first leg in February and took the lead on the night after 10 minutes when Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot after he’d been tripped by goalkeeper Willy Caballero when through on goal.

It was a familiar story for Chelsea after a season peppered by goalkeeping blunders. Caballero was starting after Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped to the bench following a string of errors. Lewandowski was the key man again for Bayern’s second goal, holding up the ball in the 24th and turning to play in Ivan Perisic, who ran onto the pass from the right and hit the ball past Caballero.

Chelsea was left needing five goals to win and nearly started an improbable comeback soon after when Callum Hudson-Odoi put the ball in the net, only to see his goal ruled out for offside by Tammy Abraham in the buildup. Abraham did get a goal for Chelsea just before halftime when Bayern ‘keeper Manuel Neuer gifted him the ball when clearing a cross.

Corentin Tolisso added another for Bayern in the 76th when he was left unmarked to meet a cross from Lewandowski. Then Lewandowski headed in the fourth off an assist from Alvaro Odriozola eight minutes later.