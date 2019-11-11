Chamundi bags golf title in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:22 pm

Hyderabad: V Chamundeswarinath won the overall championship title in ‘Hill the Wings’ category in the Krishnapatnam Ports golf tournament that was held at Boulder Hills. More than 200 players participated in the event.

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes, who was the chief guest, presented the trophies to the winners. Winner of the Hero WGAI order of merit (2018) Tvesa Malik, No 4 on the Order of Merit of WGAI Ridhima Dilawari, Poster girl of Indian golf Sharmila Nicollet, Film actor Chitrangada Singh, Krishnapatnam port MD Mr. Sashidhar, GMR Airports chairman Mr. Raj, President Ramnath Kovind’s son Mr Prashant Kumar also attended the closing ceremony.

