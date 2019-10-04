Chamundi set to be male players’ representative to HCA

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Vankina Chamundeswaranath is all set to become male players’ representative to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), according to sources. The former Andhra Ranji captain resigned as president of the Hyderabad District Badminton Association (HDBA) as he will file his nomination as players’ panel member.

Chamundeswarnath played for Andhra from 1978-79 to 1991-92. He played for Syndicate Bank in the local leagues during his playing career. He was also the former secretary of Andhra Cricket Association.

From the women’s category, Vidya Yadav, sister of former Test off spinner N Shivlal Yadav, will be filing the nomination. Saturday is the last day for filing of nomination for the players committee. Meanwhile, on Chamundeswaranath’s resignation from HDBA, his daughter V Ramya has been elected as new President of HDBA.