Chanaka-Korata project: Officials told to expedite land acquisition

Adilabad: Collector D Divya instructed officials of the Revenue Department to expedite the process of acquiring lands for canals under the Chanaka-Korata project being erected across Penganga on the borders of Adilabad and Maharashtra. She convened a review meeting with the authorities of Revenue and Irrigation Departments here on Tuesday.

Divya ordered the officials to survey the land to be acquired and compensation to be given to those who would be displaced. She stated that she would conduct a review meeting on the progress of the works relating to the project every Tuesday. She told the authorities of the Revenue Department to take steps to provide compensation to the families to be dislocated following the erection of the canals.

The IAS officer further instructed officials to bring problems, if any, while taking up the project to the notice of Revenue Divisional Officer or Joint Collector or herself. She asked mandal Tahsildars to resolve issues with regard to the acquisition of land at their office levels. She wanted the execution of the project to be speeded up.

Joint Collector K Krishna Reddy, Major Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer Amzad Hussain, RDOs Satyanarayana and Jagadishwar Reddy, executive engineers and many Tahsildars were present.