Chance for hopefuls and comeback players

Hyderabad: This year’s Vijay Hazare one-day tournament assumes significance as the countdown begins for the World Cup which will be held next year in England. There are a few hopefuls and a few who will aspire for a comeback into the strong Virat Kohli-led Indian team.

The seven-team Group D fixtures of the tournament commences at three venues from Monday.

Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Services and hosts Hyderabad will fight for the top two spots from this group. It will be a close contest in many of the matches but Saurashtra look favourites as they have the big players in Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, the costliest Indian buy in this year’s IPL auction.

Saurashtra coach Sitanshu Kotak said there will be some tough matches in this group. “There are some good teams in this group. But we have a good side that can go to the distance. The players are in a positive frame of mind,” said Kotak.

Jadeja would be itching to be among runs and take wickets. With the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav making a mark in the Indian team with their outstanding work, this left-handed all-rounder is suddenly not in the scheme of things. But coach Kotak feels sooner or later Jadeja will be back in the Indian team.

Apart from Jadeja, the likes of hard-hitting Robin Uthappa, the reliable Pujara and left seamer Unadkat make Saurashtra a formidable team.

Fresh from their Ranji Trophy triumph, the wily coach Chandrakant Pandit would like Vidarbha to continue their winning streak in the one-day tournament. Skipper Faiz Fazal exuded confidence. “We had a very good run in Ranji Trophy and we look to continue with that form.”

All eyes will be on young bowling pace sensation Rajneesh Gurbani, who had played a big part in Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy triumph. It will be a different challenge. They have a strong batting line-up which includes Ganesh Satish and skipper Fazal.

But it is the Jharkhand team that holds promise and will be hard nut to crack. As a team, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s state has been growing in stature in the last few years. They have the ability to beat any team in the competition. Skipper Ishan Kishan, who was purchased for Rs 6.20 crore by the Mumbai Indians, has been one of the fast-rising wicketkeeper-batsman. The aggressive Kishan will be hopeful of a strong show. Also will be in the action will be Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem and Indian discard fast bowler Varun Aaron.

Hyderabad will be led by opener Akshath Reddy in the absence of Ambati Rayudu, who has been banned for two matches. He will be back after the second match. “We will miss Rayudu but we are confident as a team. We are hopeful of a good show,” said Reddy.

To be led by Pervez Rasool, J & K, can give the teams a good run. All-rounder Manzoor Dar became the second player after Rasool from the State, who will get a chance to play in IPL when he was brought in by Kings XI Punjab. Services will be led by local lad Rahul Singh and it has also five other AOC players in the team.

In Monday’s matches, Hyderabad face Services at Uppal Stadium, Vidarbha meet Jharkhand at AOC centre while Saurashtra clash with Chhattisgarh.