Chanchalguda Elevated Corridor: KTR to lay foundation on Thursday

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: Moving ahead with the State government’s committed programme on ensuring infrastructure facilities in Hyderabad to ease traffic congestion, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will on Thursday lay the foundation stone for the proposed Elevated Corridor from the Government Printing Press in Chanchalguda to Yadagiri Theatre.

The elevated corridor will be passing via Chanchalguda Junction, Saidabad Junction, Dhobighat Junction and IS Sadan Junction, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said, adding that Mayor Bonthu Rammohan would preside over the function.

The project, being undertaken under SRDP works at a cost of Rs.523.37 crore, will see the corridor coming up with a length of 3.382 km, out of which the flyover length would be 2.58 km and the remaining would for the two side ramps. Its Right of Way would be a four-lane Bi-directional flyover, he said, adding that the corridor would facilitate conflict-free traffic movement from near Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi Hospital Junction. It would also reduce travel time and ensure free flow of traffic towards Champapet and Chandrayangutta, bringing major relief to traffic at the IS Sadan X Junction.

Stretches from Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi Junction and from Nalgonda X Roads to Champapet Junction, the Chanchalguda Saidabad, Dhobighat and IS Sadan junctions too would benefit from the corridor in the form of reduced congestion.

