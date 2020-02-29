Chandrababu hurting sentiments of North Andhra: Veerabhadra Rao

By | AP Bureau | Published: 12:38 am

Visakhapatnam: Former Minister and YSRCP State general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao has decried the comments of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who claimed that people of north Andhra did not want the capital to be located in their region.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said north Andhra people would never welcome such remarks. On Thursday’s incident at the city airport where Chandrababu had to return after facing the ire of the people who protested his viist, Veerabhadra Rao recalled the January 26, 2017 incident when the then leader of the opposition and YSRCP president YSJaganmohan Reddy was prevented from attending a candle rally in the city and was sent back from the airport.

“Is mere permission from the police enough? Don’t you need people’s permission? Is there a need to lathicharge people for the sake of one man? Even in the past, when Mudragada Padmanabham organised a meeting in Tuni, the then Chief Minister (Chandrababu) alleged that leaders from Pulivendula indulged in arson but could not bring to book any,”, he said referring to the TDP president’s remark that people from Pulivendula were present during the incident.

Noting that Chandrababu was attempting to provoke people, he wondered why the former complained that people threw water sachets, eggs and footwear against him. “Is it not true that he got footwear hurled against NT Rama Rao in Hyderabad in 1994? NTR had to fend himself with his hand against the attack and if he thought people forgot the incident, he is mistaken” he observed.

In another media conference, Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao challenged Chandrababu to probe the presence of any person from Pulivendula at the airport. “If he can prove it, I will resign. If he didn’t, will he quit politics for good?” he asked.

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarthan wondered how Chandrababu could brand people’s resentment as that of YSRCP workers when so many activists of people’s organisations, trade unions, students and intellectuals were present at the airport. “For him, the Amaravati agitation is one of farmers but the people’s protests here are merely YSRCP handiwork.

What a farce?” he said.

