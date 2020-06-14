Chandrababu, Lokesh are behind every scam: Dadi Veerabhadra Rao

By | AP Bureau | Published: 4:24 pm

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were behind every scam during the previous TDP regime in the state, according to former minister and YSR Congress Party state general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, both the father and son had looted the state in the previous government. “Now Chandrababu is scared. When Atchan Naidu was arrested, he called it an attack on backward classes. After JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested, he talks of Rayalaseema factionism. It has become a practice for the TDP to politicise every issue,” he stated.

Noting that the YSRCP government had eliminated the middlemen and was providing cash directly to the beneficiaries, he said that 21 TDP MLAs were ready to join the ruling party if only Jagan expressed his willingness to accept them. If TDP was still alive today, it was only because of Jagan’s magnanimity, he remarked, and recalled that it was Chandrababu who had encouraged defections in the State.

Veerabhadra Rao also wondered why Chandrababu who was supporting Atchan Naidu did not the same love for former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao who had committed suicide. He also alleged that the TDP president rejected a proposal in favour of making Yerran Naidu as the Speaker in the past.

On JC Prabhakar Reddy’s arrest, he said everyone knew the former’s atrocities and how he had attacked transport officers in the past.

Chandrababu had failed as leader of the opposition and he should change his attitude at least now and support the government in curbing corruption, he felt.

