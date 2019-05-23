Chandrababu Naidu face massive defeat in AP

By | Published: 12:57 am 1:37 am

Hyderabad: In one of the most comprehensive political defeats in recent times, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday ousted from power by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party. The YSRCP was set by late Thursday evening to win from a total of 150 of the 175 AP Assembly seats.

The defeat in the Assembly elections came as part of a one-two punch from YSRCP which is also set to win from 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh leaving a mere three for Naidu’s party. Elections to the Lok Sabha in AP were held simultaneously with the State Assembly elections.

Incidentally, Naidu is possibly the only Chief Minister of an Indian State to have tasted defeat at the hands of a father and son. It was in 2004 that Naidu, the then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and his TDP, was handed a defeat by YS Rajasekhar Reddy led Congress Party. And 15 years later, Jagan, Rajasekhar Reddy’s son who set up the YSRCP, defeated Naidu and the TDP.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had made it a point to boycott all proceedings of the State Assembly in Andhra Pradesh for a good part of three years demanding that TDP take up the issue of Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, literally marched his way to power in these elections.

His phenomenal padayatra across Andhra Pradesh covering a whopping 3,648 kilometres in a total of 341 days gave Jagan the political reach among people that politicians can only dream about. According to some YSRCP leaders, Jagan’s marathon walk led him to directly interact with nearly two crore of the State’s five crore odd population.

Jagan Mohan Reddy first won as a member of the Lok Sabha in 2009 on a Congress ticket from Kadapa constituency. Following his father’s death in a helicopter crash the same year, Jagan sought to be made the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh but Congress refused to do so. It was in 2011 that Jagan launched the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) with a promise to bring back ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ and eight years and few elections later, on Thursday was set to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh backed by a thumping majority given to him by the people of the State.

The comprehensive nature of YSRCP has been such that TDP lost 78 of its sitting MLAs including several of its Ministers as well as its party candidate from Sattenapalle, Speaker K Sivaprasada Rao.

Also dealing a huge blow to the TDP president was the defeat of his son, Nara Lokesh from Mangalgiri Assembly constituency who was defeated by YSRCP’s sitting MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy by a margin of 5,200 votes. This was the first ever election contested by Lokesh who was appointed a Minister in the State cabinet by his father.

Naidu chose to contest the elections blaming BJP and NDA government at the Centre for not keeping its promise of granting Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh and blaming Telangana for many of the ills plaguing his State. He also tried to lump YSRCP as an ally of TRS from Telangana and Jagan as a leader who was only interested in helping Telangana meet its goals and not actually work for Andhra Pradesh.

However, these arguments clearly did not cut ice with the people of the State including its farmers who were unhappy with the lack of development or welfare programmes by Naidu government. Though the TDP government did introduce some schemes towards the end of its term, it was too little too late for Naidu.

