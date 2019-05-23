Chandrababu Naidu sends resignation to Governor

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday evening resigned from his position following the loss of his Telugu Desam Party in the Assembly elections.

Naidu sent in his resingation, addressed to Governor ESL Narasimhan, to the Raj Bhavan, reports from Vijayawada said. Earlier, it was reported that he would do so in person but apparently chose to send in his resignation letter to the Governor instead.

