Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest unfortunate, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao performing Bhumi Puja for Oil Palm industry at Narmetta in Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said it was sad that former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. “It is very unfortunate that he was arrested at this age,” Rao said, adding that they should not have arrested Naidu.

Addressing farmers and officials after performing the Bhumi Puja for the construction of an oil palm industry at Narmetta village in Nanganuru mandal on Saturday, he recalled the words of Chandrababu Naidu on Telangana’s progress. Naidu had praised Telangana saying that land prices in Telangana increased manifold post the formation of the State. People could buy 100 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh if they sell one acre of land in Telangana now, he had said, comparing it to the situation when Andhra people used to buy 10 acres in the Telangana region by selling one acre in Andhra Pradesh before State bifurcation.

Stating that Naidu however used to support only the IT sector, Harish Rao said even Naidu had accepted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had done good work for the agriculture sector and the farmers, adding that Naidu’s statement in fact indicated how Telangana had progressed in the last nine years.

Stating that the Congress had done nothing for the farming fraternity even after ruling the State for 50 years, Harish Rao said the farming sector was in deep distress when Congress was in power. Farmers’ suicides, barren lands and technical glitches at transformers due to poor quality of power was the order of the day during the Congress regime, he said, pointing out that Chandrashekhar Rao had reversed the situation in less than a decade.

Horticulture Commissioner M Hanumantha Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, MLC V Yadava Reddy and others were present.