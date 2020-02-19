Chandrababu Naidu’s security to be reduced

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police Office (DGP) on Wednesday said changes will be made in security of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as per the Security Review Committee’s decision.

Currently, Naidu has Z plus security, which is the highest security cover in the country provided by the National Security Guard (NSG). Around 183 personnel look after the security of Naidu in Vijayawada and 48 in Hyderabad. “As of now, no changes have been done in his existing security. Currently, he has Z plus security,” Andhra Pradesh DGP office said.

TDP condemned the decision, alleging that the ruling YSRCP government decided to reduce the security of Naidu for political reasons.