Chandrababu politicising floods: Botsa Satyanarayana

By | AP bureau | Published: 10:22 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu is politicising even the floods in Krishna and Guntur districts instead of doing his bit to the people in distress, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana alleged.

He noted that Chandrababu’s sole aim seemed to criticise the YSRCP Government though Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was monitoring the situation despite being away in the US. “Our Ministers and officials are working in coordination and watching the flood levels and marooned villages and so far 15,000 flood victims are extended relief. People are watching all this and Chandrababu by his actions is only making a laughing stock of himself,” he observed.

Satyanarayana also noted that during Chandrababu regime, the later did not bother even when there were floods in Srisailam but now was ready to blame the government though relief work was in full swing. “What was Chandrababu doing sitting in Hyderabad when there are floods in the State. He is not present even in his house on the banks of Krishna river which was in spate,” he pointed out.

The Minister also accused the media of filing only negative stories against the YSRCP government. There was a report that a paper industry with an investment of Rs 20 crore had backtracked from the State. “But how many industries did Chandrababu bring to the State after his three Partnership Summits? He even got the media publish stories that Microsoft was setting up shop here which did not happen,” he remarked.

