Chandrahas to lead TS hoopsters

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:27 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: K Chandrahas Reddy will lead the Telangana State men’s team in the forthcoming the 70th Senior National Basketball Championship to be held at Ludhiana, Punjab from December 21 to 28.

Team: Men: K Chandrahas Reddy, A Prudishwar Reddy, Visu P, Sriganesh Patil, Varma, Chris Viresh, Allan Cyrus (all Hyderabad), M Vijay Kumar, Sravan Kumar (both Warangal), P V Nikhil Sai Kumar, M Prudhvi and S Mallaiah (all from Rangareddy).

Women: Kiran Prajapati, Tritty Mol Joseph, Anjusree AM, Divya Palanivel, Gulabsha Ali, K Sudheshna Reddy, D Manasa (all from Hyderabad), Jezreel Joycelyn (RR), P Mounika (Medak), K Jyothi (Mahabubnagar), K Sai Teja (Warangal) and Goneda Yaminirishika (Khammam).

