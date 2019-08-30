Chandrayaan-2 reaches nearer to moon with orbit change

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the spacecraft's manoeuvre began at 6.18 p.m., using its onboard propulsion system for 1,155 seconds.

By Author  |  Published: 30th Aug 2019  7:18 pmUpdated: 30th Aug 2019  7:48 pm
Chandrayaan-2
File Photo.

Chennai: The Indian space agency on Friday evening successfully completed the fourth lunar-bound orbit change for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the spacecraft’s manoeuvre began at 6.18 p.m., using its onboard propulsion system for 1,155 seconds.

The orbit achieved is 124 km x 164 km.

All spacecraft parameters are normal.

The next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on September 1, between 6 to 7 p.m.

On July 22, the Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 was launched into the space by India’s heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in text book style.

The spacecraft comprises three segments – the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), the lander ‘Vikram’ (1,471 kg, four payloads) and rover ‘Pragyan’ (27 kg, two payloads).