Chandrayaan’s 3rd lunar-bound orbit exercise performed

Bengaluru: The telemetry, tracking and command network of the Indian space agency (ISTRAC) performed the third lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, the agency said on Wednesday.

“The manoeuvre was performed successfully today (Wednesday) beginning at 9.04 hours IST, using the on-board propulsion system. The duration of the exercise was 1,190 seconds (19.84 minutes),” said state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a statement on its official website.

All spacecraft parameters are normal. “The next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 30 between 6-7 p.m. IST,” the statement added. Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft with lander Vikram and rover Pragyan was launched on-board a heavy rocket (GSLV Mark III) on July 22 from ISRO’s rocket port at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh off the Bay of Bengal coast, about 90km northeast of Chennai.