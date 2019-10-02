Chanel rules with checks at Paris Fashion Week

By | Published: 6:22 pm

The fashion industry today seems to get back to the retro styles which were trending in the ’80s and the ’90s. The cycle of old trends like checks and flowery outfits have managed to occupy a pride of place in today’s trending fashion, yet again. Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday was also a witness of the same.

Models presented creations of French fashion house Chanel as part of its Spring/Summer 2020 women’s ready-to-wear collection show. Most of these models were seen wearing checks or lines in a colourful way while adding to the trendmakers bringing the bygone trends back into the present fashion industry.

Talking about colours, there was not much experimentation, and more common colours like black, red, and white dominated the show. The outfits were regular and funky at the same time. Suiting best for the coming heating temperatures, the ready-to-wear outfits are for anyone who wants to look flawless and simple at the same time.