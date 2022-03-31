Changa seized by Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) on Thursday arrested two persons who were allegedly preparing, selling and using drugs at Jubilee Hills. The drug seized was ‘changa’, a smokeable mixture containing psychoactive substance dimethyltryptamine (DMT), police said.

The arrested persons were K Sreeram, 25, of Kondapur, and S Deepak Kumar, 29, a consumer from Bolaram. Additional Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan said Sreeram was consuming drugs since his college days and later started selling too. Using the internet, he learned techniques to process drugs and later placed orders on Amazon, India Mart and with local laboratory shops for raw material.

“He started processing the drug at his house and extracted DMT/Changa. He was selling it at Rs.8,000 a gram,” Chauhan said, adding that based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted and the material was seized. Sreeram was arrested along with Deepak Kumar.

In the other case, a music teacher, a software employee and a BTech student were among four persons arrested for allegedly consuming and selling drugs on Thursday. The police seized six LSD blots, 10 Ecstasy pills and 100 grams of hash oil from Prem Upadhya, 27, a realtor and alleged drug peddler from Nallakunta, Rama Krishna, 27, a software employee, Nikhil Joshua, 27, a guitar teacher and Jeevan Reddy, 26, a BTech student.

On a tip off, the HNEW along with the Nallakunta police nabbed them from the Nallakunta vegetable market.

