‘Change in EB5 policy to impact Indian aspirants’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:42 pm

Hyderabad: The change in the policy of EB5 which is likely to come into force from this October will have an adverse effect on Indians. If US Government raises minimum investment required from present $5,00,000 to $9,25,000 or $1.35 million, may reduce Indian applicants by 80 to 90 per cent says Vivek R. Rao, director, Maryland Center For Foreign Investments (MCFI).

EB-5 is an immigrant investment programme, which is an alternative way for Indians aspiring to live in the US. According to the EB5 investment programme, the money will be invested in real estate, construction and other sectors to create jobs there. The money invested will also be returned to the investor after a stipulated period of time. The investor who gets a Green Card can do any work in the US. There is a cap. Only 10,000 EB5 visas can be issued

every year globally and there is a cap of 700 on each nation.

The major concern for India now is that the US Government plans to increase the investment from $5,00,000 to $1.35million from next fiscal. Trump administration thinks that the present limit is very low compared to other countries. The fees for a similar programme in Canada is $1 million, Australia is $4 million and in the UK $2 million.

Rao says, higher EB-5 investment requirements may reduce the number of Indians going for it. There may be regulatory issues from RBI. There were a lot of Indian business professionals willing to invest or start a new business in the US. Indian children studying or working in the US and wanted to settle in the US. Also, Medicine students aiming to pursue MD or any higher education in the US universities.

Indians likely to hit quota for EB-5 visas for first time or it is already hit. The popularity of EB5 caught so much that it skyrocketed in India after H1-B has come under the lens of Trump administration and send caution signals. H1B, which was on top priority until now. But, Trump tightening the norms, EB5 is being taken very seriously. But, with increase in investment likely to come from this October, even that opportunity is under threat, Rao notes.

Of late, India has become a major EB5 investor market. The Indian investors’ share of the EB-5 investor market has grown substantially. The number of Indians who filed for EB-5 was 86 in 2013, 99 in 2014, 239 in 2015, 348 in 2016 and 500 in 2017. It surpassed Vietnam some time ago and now it is the second largest EB-5 market after China. In terms of applicants, India ranks fourth (jointly with Brazil), followed by China, Vietnam and South Korea. The EB5 visa likely to go up and reach 1,500 by 2020 and 2,000 by 2021.