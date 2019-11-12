Change in release date fetches a great margin for makers

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Though silently, the long drawn melee around the releases of Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu have been duly sorted out for next Sankranthi.

The latest decisions of the makers of Ala Vikunthapuramulo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, as an outcome of the requests from the set of distributors have risen to cordial level of mutual understanding to accommodate the comfort of the trade and distribution as well. Both the highly expected films from the two ebullient stars have locked the horns for the same date of January 12.

There continued a prolonged confusion amongst the distributors for the release on the same day as heavy stakes were involved. Finally, a bailout for the distributors was reached upon and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru was rescheduled to appear on screens on January 11 instead of 12 as planned before.

In a day’s time, Arjun’s Ala Vikunthapuramulo will follow on the next day, January 12 without a change. On the whole, Rajanikanth’s latest outing Darbar slated for release on January 10 has shown a profound impact on the release dates of Telugu films as his film is being released in Telugu and Tamil on the same day. Meanwhile, Kalyanram’s Entha Manchivadavura will hit the screens on January 15. Unprecedented betting on the prospects of the two top stars’ films have already been galloping ever since the same date was tagged for release. Fans of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are now crossing fingers at the latest change in release date of Mahesh Babu. The margin of a single day for such larger propositions will obviously bring a great difference in the context of collections of such big stars. Only the time should take a call in deciding the fate of the films, releasing in equal time frame.

