Change in seasons bring new set of ailments

Published: 12:11 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The changing seasons not only throws-up new challenges to public healthcare institutions but also trigger a lot of medical conditions, unique to this period of the year. This year’s monsoons tested, and to some extent even took a toll on Hyderabadis, thanks to dengue and viral fever outbreaks between July and September.

November has started and the weather has changed, making it imperative for public, State and district health authorities to prepare for the dry and cold winter that will continue till February in Hyderabad. The ailments that one has to watch out for during winter in Hyderabad include seasonal cold, swine flu, upper respiratory tract infections, allergies and asthma. In fact, winters, due to cold and dry conditions, are known to cause a 40 per cent rise in case of allergies.

Asthma

Lungs and airway passages in asthma patients are already sensitive. The cold dry air and high occurrence of viruses in the environment during winter are perfect recipe to set off asthmatic events. According to research studies, the rates of hospitalisation on account of asthma go up during winters.

“Among asthma patients, lining of the airways swell, leading to narrowing of the airways. Sticky mucus or phlegm build-up also blocks airways, making it difficult to breath and forced for asthma patients. In winters, the cold air causes airways to tighten further, making it even more difficult to breath,” explains senior pulmonologist, Dr K Subhakar. However, with the right treatment and medications, asthma symptoms related to cold winters can be controlled and managed to a large extent.

Allergies

According to Allergy and Asthma Network of India (AANI), during winters there is a 40 per cent rise in cases of allergies and up to 80 per cent of the allergy reactions occur due to house dust mite and moulds.

Winter also causes flare-up of eczema, the skin ailment that causes dry, itchy and red rash on the body. Due to exposure to allergens and low exposure to sun, eczema flares-up during winter.

Houses with windows closed during winter not only result in poor ventilation but also encourage growth of mold or fungi, which is a very common cause of allergies. Getting exposed to chilly air immediately after waking-up also triggers allergic reactions during cold season.

Swine flu

The first case of swine flu in India was detected in Hyderabad in 2009 and since then the ailment has become endemic to TS and AP. Over the years, swine flu virus has ‘adapted’ to local conditions and now it has become a bi-annual seasonal ailment that occurs twice in a year. Cases of swine flu are expected to rise from November and peak in January when maximum cases are expected to get reported. High risk groups like pregnant women, children and elderly with co-morbid medical conditions can opt for the annual influenza vaccine, available for a cost of anywhere between Rs 600 and Rs 800 in private healthcare facilities.

On its part, the health authorities through TS Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) have already started the process of procuring swine flu medicines including Oseltamivir capsules, syrups and N-95 masks to the local District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HO).

Seasonal flu

Common cold is the most common medical condition during winters and to a large extent it is quite difficult to prevent. “It’s better to allow cold to run its course because drugs are only available for symptoms. Personal hygiene and protection from cold air is mandatory,” advises Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar.

