Change mindset on irrigation projects, Palla tells Bhatti

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Khammam: TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy came down heavily on Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka over his letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy asking him not to attend the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on June 21.

“The Congress leaders need to change their mindset regarding irrigation projects in the State. The party leaders who objected to formation of separate Telangana subsequently opposed construction of irrigation projects by filing petitions before courts against the projects,” he said.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he advised Vikramarka to get wise and visit Kaleshwaram project once. “The Congress leaders’ false accusations will not affect Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s determination since he has already faced several hardships in executing the projects. Even as the Opposition parties have been causing hindrances, the Chief Minister ensured execution of the project,” he said, adding that the State government worked with determination to complete the massive Kaleshwaram project in record time and the project would be the lifeline for Telangana.

He said the people of Telangana would celebrate the inauguration of Kaleshwaram project as they had celebrated creation of separate Telangana. The construction of the project, the largest lift irrigation project in the world, was a historic event, he noted. Steps have been taken for storage of about 100 TMC water, the MLC said adding the effective measures for the completion of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project in erstwhile Khammam would also be taken.

MLA P Ajay Kumar, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, party leaders T Madhu, K Murali and others present.

