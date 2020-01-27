Change should come from within: Mehreen

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Breaking the regular mould of glamour roles so far in Telugu, audience will get to see Mehreen Pirzada in an altogether different role in the upcoming crime thriller Ashwathama. As the movie deals with certain topics related to society — woman safety and violence, the actor says she got a serious subject this time.

“The story was loosely inspired by an incident happened to actor Naga Shourya’s friend in Mumbai. That incident was the trigger point. Taking this as a peg, the story has been woven with fictional elements keeping audiences preferences in mind,” the actor says. Mehreen is not the kind of actor who expresses her feelings on social media when she comes across such incidents of violence against women.

“After hearing such incidents, one feels heartbroken. I feel, tweeting on social media or venting out our emotions is not necessary. O should respect privacy of victim’s family who had already gone through lot of trauma,” she says. Off the screen, the Punjabborn actor says she is concerned about such incidents taking place in regular intervals.

“Being a woman, I think such real incidents make me realise how unsafe our society is. From a new-born girl child to old women, none are being spared when it comes to violence,” the actor says adding that Ashwathama is not just about the past that was happened in Mahabharatha; there is a hidden Ashwathama in everyone and “I hope one rises to the occasion to make the world a better place to live.

Change should come within,” she added. Although Mehreen got very less screen time, she plays a “possessive girlfriend” of actor Naga Shourya’s character in the film. “I help the hero in achieving his mission. There is no comedy. He is a man on a mission. The poster and the trailer tell a lot about the film,” she says. Compared to his lover-boy image, Naga Shourya will also be seen in a different avatar in Ashwathama.

“It was really good experience working with Shourya. Although he came up with the story initially and himself narrated me, Shourya restricted himself in his acting. And never did he intervene in the direction,” she says. The actor is quite thrilled about having back-to-back releases this month starting with Entha Manchi Vadavu Raa, Pattas in Tamil and now

Ashwathama.

