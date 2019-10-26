Change in Telangana Open School Society exam schedule

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: Of the Summative Assessment (SA-I) Examinations for Class I to X scheduled by the Commissioner of School Education, the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), SSC & Intermediate (Theory) Examinations previously scheduled from October 30 to November 2, only first four day examinations are postponed and the same would be conducted from November 13 to 16.

The remaining examinations scheduled earlier would be conducted from November 4 as usual, according to a press release.

The practical examinations in general and vocational subjects of Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations, October/November, 2019 scheduled from November 13 to 15 would be conducted from November 18 to 20.

The candidates were requested to contact the concerned AI Coordinators of the respective schools and junior colleges for revised time table and further information and guidance.

