Changing future with rehab robots

Hyderabad: BeAble, a startup incubated at Centre for Health Care Entrepreneurship (CfHE) in the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-Hyd) has launched ‘Arm Able,’ an interactive arm training rehabilitative device offering a solution for arm rehabilitation.

The product is aimed towards neuro-rehabilitation of stroke victims and motor rehabilitation of victims with upper limb motor deficit due to conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, fracture, frozen.

The startup which was founded by CfHE fellow Habib Ali launched the product during the graduation ceremony of third batch of CfHE fellows held on the IIT-Hyd campus recently. As many as eight fellows graduated in the third Batch of CfHE.

Speaking about unique aspects of CfHE, Co-head of CfHE Prof Renu said “This is not a traditional programme that awards a degree. We want to understand and address the question of what it takes to bring a medical product from an unmet need in the clinic to the people who want to use it.”

Highlighting unique aspects of ‘Arm Able,’ Ali said, “We believe there is no such thing as a ‘disabled’ person, there are only bad design and disabled technology. We are solving the need for an intensive and engaging, rehabilitation therapy for individuals with upper extremity motor deficit at clinic and home, which can minimize burden on the therapists, without compromising on the quality of therapy.”

