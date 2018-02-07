Changing the ‘women cook, men eat’ norm

By | Published: 11:27 pm 8:39 pm

Doritos, non-crunchy chips for women, have definitely started a big debate in the social media circles. The hashtag #Foodsexism is going places and users from across the globe are sharing their stories.

Until this debate began, people would think that it may have existed once upon a time or it exists only in our family or community. But, the hashtag has found an echo in the voiced opinions from Mexico, Africa, Iraq, Moracco, America and other places.

While it broke the misconceptions people had about other communities, it also brought to focus many other aspects in the society. Indira Nooyi first came under fire for saying that women don’t like crunching chips or licking their fingers in public. Though it’s thought to be a sexist statement, it might be true that some woman do not like to be loud while eating. Anyway, cutting a long story short, it was Rituparna Chatterjee, Editor of HuffPost India, who initiated the conversation about the sexism around food and the tweets kept pouring in.

A Hyderabadi historian and heritage activist, P Anuradha Reddy says that it all depends on the circumstances. “In both my maternal and paternal families, I have not noticed any such difference,” she says recalling how she would sit with her maternal grandparents and dine along with the family. Throwing some light on the whole food sexism factor, she says that when women are cooking, obviously, they cannot eat with everyone. “I have never come across such incidents; in fact, in the Samsthan, we had separate seating areas, but still we all would sit together and eat,” she adds.

In contrast, there are some youngsters who have noticed such things and spoke up against it. But, comparatively, the situation seems to be improving, thanks to the changing times. Things have now taken a progressive turn with increasing awareness about equality.

Kritisha Jain, senior copywriter at PAD Integrated Communications and lead coordiantor I Will Go Out, says that from an early age, she was expected to learn how to cook, serve and please others. “My mother wants me to become skilled enough to get compliments on my cooking like she does,” she adds.

Kritisha shares that it is not wrong on her mom’s part to expect her to learn how to feed herself; “what’s problematic is when my brother isn’t expected to hone the same skills”. “Growing up, I was always outdoorsy and outspoken; hence was able to voice my dislike for cooking,” she adds.

The senior copywriter shares that she hated cooking only because she was forced to do it. “To add to it, sexist advertising only worsens our plight, because it seals the future of a lot of ambitious girls as homemakers,” she concludes.

Sociology professor, Annavaram from University of Hyderabad, says that it is religiously built in our minds. “But, apart from religion, there is the labour sector that is also designed the same way,” he adds. Annavaram shares that both agricultural and non-agricultural works are designed for men, so the concept of feeding men started. “People expected it to change after the IT revolution, but, sadly, it didn’t because these jobs required long working hours,” he concludes.