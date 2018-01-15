Channakha-Korata inter-State project on fast track

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Works on major components of the long awaited Channakha-Korata project have been put on fast track. The stage has been set for completing at least two pumps of the project for giving water for kharif ayacut under the project, thus raising new hopes among farmers.

At one point of time, Minister for Irrigation T Harish Rao, who has been closely monitoring the works, voiced his anguish over the tardy progress and made it clear to the implementation agency that the government would not hesitate to replace it unless the implementation issues were addressed and works fast tracked.

He had set a 15 day deadline for a fresh review the work progress before taking a final decision. OSD irrigation, Sridhar Rao Deshpande has said that there was considerable improvement in the pace of implementation. For the past one week, about one lakh cubic meters of concrete work was being done per day.

The task on hand is immediate shifting of a drinking water scheme on to the Chanaka banks as it is facing risk of submergence. It will be relocated in an elevated ground so that the water supply to the Maharashtra village in the vicinity is not affected.

He explained that two pumps of 6.5 MW capacity each would become operational as scheduled by June next. The Channaka- Korata project which will be irrigating 51,000 acres in Adilabad, was the offshoot of the inter-State agreement signed by the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis on August 24, 2016.

Channaka-Korata barrage is being built on Penganga river. This barrage with 213 metre height and 0.85 TMC storage and 80 per cent of its command area will be in Telangana and 20 per cent in Maharashtra. The Government of Tealangana has shouldered the task of constructing of the head works of the project at its own cost.

Though the project was conceived in 1975 by in undivided state, no headway could be made for decades in translating it into a reality. It was one of the projects whose implementation was facing hurdles despite having the same Congress party in power in both the states and at the Centre.

An extent of 13,500 acres was proposed to be irrigated under Chanaka-Korata barrage and another 37,500 acres under lower Penganga Project. Some 2500 acre of land also would get irrigation facility under the project in Maharashtra.

According to project officials, works costing Rs 105.83 crores were already completed on the Channaka- Korata barrage by the end of December last. As against the total estimated cost of Rs 266.48 crores, works costing only Rs 160 crore were to be completed.

The pressure main proposed for a length of 3.90 kms, about 1.20 km was already completed. Out of 23 vents, the foundation excavation was completed for 22 of them.

Out of the 42.09 kms length of main canal of the Lower Penganga main canal, the excavation was completed for a length of 41 kms and the remaining 1.09 kms was also nearing completion.

The lining of the canal was also completed for a length of 15 kms. Out of the 90 structures taken up on the main canal, 32 were already completed and 14 others are in progress.

As against the land requirement of 1,534 acres, 1,234 acres was requisitioned and 772 acres was already acquired. The superintending engineer of the project, Amjad Hussain said that the works were being implemented under a time bound programme.

It would a major boon for the upland areas in Adilabad district. By all means water would be given to the proposed ayacut during Khariff, he added.