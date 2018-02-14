Chants, bhajans ring in Mahashivaratri at Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere took over the city with Shaivite temples decked up and devotees in large numbers lining up since early hours of Tuesday on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

The places of worship resonated with chants as special pujas and darshans were held since the early hours. With floral decorations and neon-lighting, the festival arrangements were complete at temples in the city.

Apart from special ‘abhishekam’ and pujas in the day, most temples had organised discourses in the evenings which attracted devotees in large numbers, particularly those intent on ‘jagaran’.

The festivities continued late in the night as the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi was performed in the temples. Different colonies and cultural associations organised ‘bhajans’ at temples as it is a tradition to stay awake all the night as part of the celebrations.

Devotees, including many from neighbouring districts, turned up in large numbers at Keesara to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Elaborate arrangements were made to avoid any inconvenience to devotees here and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation operated several special buses to Keesara from different points of the city for devotees.

Fruits, dry fruits, milk and flower vendors made a brisk business all through the day. It is a practice for many people to fast in the day and break the fast in the evening. Areas like Ameerpet, Koti, Moazamjahi Market, Kukatpally, Erragadda and others buzzed with activity as many thronged the areas to purchase different commodities for pujas.

Unlike the regular practice of screening extra shows during the midnight, this year not many theatre managements screened the special shows in the city. There is no demand for extra shows as many people prefer watching movies at home or participate in rituals at temples, said the manager of a theatre in Ameerpet.