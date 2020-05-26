Chaos as 630 domestic flights cancelled across India

By | Published: 12:00 am

New Delhi: India’s domestic flight services resumed on Monday after a gap of two months, but a large number of last-minute cancellations by airlines triggered chaos leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

According to aviation industry sources, about 630 of an estimated 1,150 domestic flights for which bookings opened on May 22 were cancelled after some States such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu allowed only limited operations or delayed reopening of their airports owing to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The Centre for its part said 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers were operated on the first day of resumption of flights. On Sunday night, it had announced a delay in resumption of air services in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal by up to 3 days and only limited operations at major airports such as Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Thousands of passengers reached airports since early in the morning on Monday only to be told by the staff of airlines that some of their flights had been cancelled. Many people also took to social media to vent their anger.

Gripped by anxiety and uncertainty, some came from faraway towns and were on the road for several hours wanting to catch the first flight to their respective States. The varied Covid-19 quarantine and self-isolation rules in States and also the Union Health Ministry guidelines for arriving travellers also compounded their travel woes.

The airlines, which were allowed to operate one-third of their pre-lockdown domestic services from May 25, had to further truncate their flight schedules on Sunday leading to the cancellations. All carriers except GoAir operated their flights on Monday.

“From no domestic passenger flights yesterday, today action has returned to Indian skies. With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow (Tuesday) & West Bengal from May 28, these numbers are all set to increase further,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, as India entered the last week of the thrice-extended 68-day lockdown that is due to end on May 31.

The first flight took off from Delhi for Pune at 4.45 am under strict regulations recommended by civil aviation authorities. The first flight from Mumbai was to Patna, and it departed at 6.45 am. Both were operated by Indigo airlines. Delhi and Mumbai are the country’s two busiest airports. People wore face masks and gloves as they boarded flights to their hometowns and workplaces from different airports in the country after following strict health protocols like thermal screening. Some also wore the full body personal protective equipment (PPE) suits.

An IndiGo spokesperson said 20,000 passengers would travel on Monday through the airline’s flights. In a press release, SpiceJet said its first flight on Monday took off from Ahmedabad at 6.05 am and reached Delhi at 7.10 am. The budget carrier said it had also operated 20 flights on Monday on routes awarded under regional connectivity UDAN scheme. Some of the passengers who reached Raipur from Delhi said they had felt relieved at being back home after two months.

The resumption of flight services also came as a big relief for a Hyderabad-bound passenger. “My two-month-old daughter has some eye problem and doctors suggested to take her to a hospital in Hyderabad,” the 32-year-old passenger said. A native of Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, he booked tickets for Hyderabad as soon as he came to know about the resumption of domestic flight services. He along with his family boarded the flight which took off from from Raipur for Hyderabad.

