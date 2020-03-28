Chaos over air ticket refunds

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Even as the air travel sector continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers, travel agents and airlines are locking horns over refunds after cancellation of flights.

The Central government has barred movement of both international and domestic services across all airports a few days ago to curb the spread of virus. Since then, it has been all chaos among flyers over ticket refunds.

Most passengers, who planned their summer vacation in advance and made arrangements with the help of travel agents, are now concerned that whether they will get a refund. Travel agents have informed passengers that the airlines were refusing to refund their ticket charges and instead were offering to reserve the ticket at the same price whenever they prefer to travel later.

However, passengers argue how they can fix the date of their travel when they are not sure of it at all. “At present, everyone is working from home and it is not clear whether leaves will be sanctioned in the near future. So how can we inform the airlines about a date of travel?” asks Srilakshmi Kodukula, who was among a 30-member group that planned a trip to Sri Lanka in March which got cancelled.

Gantasala Subash Chandra of Lotus Travels said all airlines had declared not to give refund for cancelling the tickets but only to reserve a ticket on the name of the same passenger at an earliest date. He said travel agents were in a helpless situation.

“With the airlines refusing refunds, some passengers are threatening us to approach the consumer court to get their money back,” he said. A few passengers were calling the agents over phone regularly and threatening them with dire consequences if the ticket amount was not returned.

