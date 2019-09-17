Chaos over closure of roads in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: Chaos over unannounced road closures in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits are back with the Local Military Authority allegedly deciding to restrict civilians from using the Valerian Grammer School road towards Yapral from Tuesday.

According to locals, Army personnel at the outpost said they had received orders from the Army headquarters to close the road for civilians.

“What is the significance of the orders from the Chief of Army Staff and the Ministry of Defence when they are not being followed strictly,” said a civilian.

Last year, the Ministry of Defence had issued orders instructing officials that no public road in the cantonments were to be closed by the LMA under Section 258 of the Cantonments Act, 2006 without following due procedure.

The order said that in case of any emergent security requirement in which LMA or cantonment board requires, immediate closure of a road, temporary closure order may be issued by the cantonment board for the period not exceeding 14 days with the prior concurrence of GOC-in-C of concerned command with a statement of case and acceptance of neccessity to MoD.

