Chapay Anand wows with his signature cocktail ‘Dark Soul’

By | Published: 9:54 pm

The city has certainly made a mark on the tipple scene of the country with mana mixologist from Zero 40 Chapay Anand walking away with the top honours at American Whiskey Legacy Cocktail Challenge 2020 in the finale held at The Playground Bar at JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi. The annual challenge had mixologists creating signature cocktail recipes with American Whiskies like Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, Woodford Reserve, Gentleman Jack and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel.

Chapay stole the show with his signature cocktails ‘The Dark Soul’ and ‘The Chanting Jack’, the monikers of his cocktails derived from his expeditions. “I am elated that the hard work paid off. I worked in a beer brewery so I decided to use that and mix them in my cocktail in the form of the stout syrup in my concoction. The idea was none of the ingredients should go waste,” said Chapay Anand.

Mumbai’s Om Chauhan from Aer, Four Seasons and the only female mixologist in the finale, Arati Mersey from Byg Brewski, Bengaluru were adjudged the first and second runner up respectively.The fourth edition of the challenge saw participation of over 250 mixologists from outlets and bars across the country, out of which eight were shortlisted for the grand finale.

Their creations were judged by a set of three juries consisting of industry experts including well-known mixologist Yangdup Lama, commentator and author Gautam Bhimani and Vikram Achanta, CEO and co-founder of the portal Tulleeho. As part of the grand prize for the competition, he will now go on an all-expense-paid guided tour to the iconic Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Versailles, Kentucky, US to learn the nuance and craft of whiskey making.