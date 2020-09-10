Chapter on NTR: Nandamuri family thanks CM KCR

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Nandamuri family thanked Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for including N T Rama Rao’s life history as a syllabus in school education.

In a statement issued here, Nandamuri Ramakrishna said people across the two Telugu speaking States and Telugus all over the world were expressing joy and happiness for this kind gesture of the Telangana Chief Minister. “NTR’s life history as a syllabus in school education will surely be a guiding light and inspiration for generations to come,” he said.

