Charan gave me a dream role: Chiranjeevi

By | Published: 10:18 pm

In the normal course of life, a father puts in great effort to uplift the children. In Chiranjeevi’s case, it is the other way round. “My son Ram Charan has taken up the responsibility of an incredible dimension and presented me with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Sye Raa. If anybody questions me as to what my achievement in life is, my response is going to be instant. He is my achievement in life,” says Chiranjeevi.

With the high budget film set to hit the screens soon, Chiranjeevi is all praise for his son Ram Charan who has bankrolled the project. Recalling his son’s film Magadheera, he said, “Magadheera filled a sense of jealousy in me due to its grandeur owing to it being a spectacular costume drama. Nothing of such kind came my way in all my 150 films over the past 40 years, whereas Charan was lucky enough to get Magadheera very early on in his career.

I became envious of him ever since and told him so. Later, however those feelings disappeared. But, I guess he didn’t forget it,” says the megastar. The star reveals his son might have been working out a plan for Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy despite the budget constraint. “Finally, he told me he wanted to produce the film on his own instead of entrusting the project with such a mammoth budget to someone else. I feel proud he did that and in doing so gave me the opportunity to take on such a dream role,” says Chiranjeevi.

