Charged up TRS to corner Centre in Parliament

Besides opposing the Electricty Act, TRS MPs to raise delay in payment of GST dues and failure to fulfill promises made to TS in The AP Reorganisation act

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: A charged up TRS brigade is all set to corner the BJP government at the Centre on promises not kept and the brazen step-motherly treatment it has been meting out to Telangana State, during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, at the recent meeting of TRS Parliamentary Party, had categorically instructed the party MPs not to pull any punches while raising various issues pertaining to the State, besides opposing the proposed Electricity Act expected to be introduced in Parliament.

In a strategic move, the TRS MPs are reportedly in touch with lawmakers of other like-minded regional parties to work out a common platform to expose the Centre’s double standards and its failure to implement promises. The MPs will take up protests in different formats, both within Parliament and outside.

TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao has already raised the party’s concerns during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Sunday. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is learnt to have assured him that a decision on the issues raised by TRS will be taken on Tuesday.

The TRS MPs will raise issues pertaining to delay in payment of GST dues by the Centre to the State, besides highlighting the delay in supply of urea despite 24 per cent increase in cultivation area and the Centre’s failure to intervene and resolve the Krishna River water disputes between States. The TRS members will also take up issues pertaining to delay in development of the proposed National Highways, establishment of Navodaya Schools in 22 districts, proposals for sanction of six airstrips, funds for the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, among others.

At the national level, the party MPs will raise issues of public importance including unemployment, Indo-China border disputes, economic progress as also issues pertaining to migrant workers in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Centre is yet to clear GST dues amounting to over Rs 9,000 crore to Telangana State alone. The TRS MPs will demand implementation of promises made for the development of Telangana State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

TRS has been supporting several initiatives of the Centre in the best interest of the country. However, the party has decided to oppose the proposed Electricity Act since it was detrimental to the progress of farmers in the State. “Efforts are being made to control States by bringing in the new Electricity Bill which will be strongly opposed by the TRS. If implemented, farmers have to fix electricity meters for farm connections,” said Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .