Charitable trust offers physiotherapy services

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Hyderabad: Sanskruti Shikhar, a charitable trust announced physiotherapy services at affordable costs for those who cannot afford to pay the prevailing prices in the market.

Dr Kumud Dharia, one of the founder trustee of Sanskruti Shikhar, said physiotherapy services were not affordable by most of the lower, and the middle strata of society and also senior citizens. In view of this, the trust established under its management Amrti Varsh Kapadia Centre of Physiotherapy and Yoga at Patigadda, Prakashnagar, Begumpet.

According to Dr Kumud, the centre had the latest state-of-the-art physiotherapy equipment and well-trained physiotherapists. The services were available from 10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday. As against the prevailing rates of Rs 500 to 600 for each session of physiotherapy, services here were charged in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 250 per session. “This amount is just to recover the cost of the establishment and maintenance,” said Dr Kumud.

The common problems for which physiotherapy was required were knee, back, neck, shoulder pain, post-operation stiffness, Tennis elbow, frozen shoulder etc. “Physiotherapy today was needed not just by the aged, but also by many young IT employees who lead a sedentary lifestyle. They were approaching physiotherapy centres for pain management,” Dr Kumud said.

Details for appointments can be obtained over Phones — 040-27767895 / 9948321974.

