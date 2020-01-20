Charley’s Aunt, a play that tickled many funny bones

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Presented by Glendale Theatre, Glendale Academy International celebrated theatre on Saturday evening by staging its annual play Charley’s Aunt at its campus.

Written by Brandon Thomas, the original play holds a record of 1,466 shows and has been adapted and performed by many till date. Directed by Abhimanyu Acharya, the three-act play is a hilarious drama revolving around love stories, mistaken identities, impersonation and endless confusions. There is never a dull moment in the play. Even the emotional sequences can’t keep you from cracking up.

To bring the best onstage and do the justice to a well-crafted script, the student artistes of Glendale invested their two months in rehearsals. With a total of 15 crew members, including 10 onstage artistes and five technicians, everything was well-managed by students and faculty members. The ensemble gave its 100 per cent to make the entire creation look magical onstage.

Not only the students but also parents, theatregoers and others willing to contribute to the cause were also there. It was a houseful show with nearly 500 members in the audience.

Attending the play as the chief guest, writer and director Jagadeesh Daneti also watched the iconic play adapted by Abhimanyu Acharya and performed by the students. The writer-director who has collaborated with many in the West is now ready to add one more feather to his cap by collaborating with Johnny Martin next.

After the performance, a male and a female artiste were awarded best actors in memory of late Bashiruddin Babukhan, founder of Glendale Academy International. There were two more best actors award given to male and female actors from director Abhimanyu Acharya’s end. The award-giving ceremony also acknowledged two upcoming artistes from the lot.

