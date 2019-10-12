Charlize Theron’s kids feel their unusual family is ‘awesome’

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Charlize Theron says her children are aware that they are an unusual family, and they think it is awesome.

“My kids are very aware that we’re an unusual family and they don’t even question it because I just always made sure that they knew exactly who we were as a family, and what we stood for, and what our values were, and that kindness and treating others the way you want to be treated is really how to go through life,” variety.com quoted her as saying when asked how she explains diversity to her children.

“They just think they’re awesome. They think our family is awesome, and I think they’re right. Our family is pretty awesome,” added the actor, who is a mother to two adopted black daughters.

Charlize also opened up about her upcoming animated film The Addams Family. In the new film, the Addams are singled out in their New Jersey neighbourhood for their “abnormal behaviour”.

“I think we are so scared of morbid themes that we freak our kids out,” she said, adding: “Like anything in life, the more you talk about stuff, the more you turn the light on in the room and it’s not so dark and it’s not so scary.”

Talking about the legacy of the Addams clan, the actor said: “When you think of (the Addams) being around since the sixties, that’s pretty powerful — that they’ve always had their same values. But, this moment and time, there needs to be so much more encouragement.”