Charred body of 18-year-old girl found in Siddipet

By | Published: 11:40 am 12:21 pm

Siddipet: The Charred body of an 18 year old girl was found in an agriculture field at Rudraram village of Mirudoddi mandal on Saturday morning.

The girl, identified as Chetlakadi Suhasini, a native of Rudraram, left to Mirudoddi, the mandal headquarters, on Friday morning to write her intermediate second year examination, but did not return home by evening.

Her charred body was found in a maize field on Saturday morning. The Mirudoddi Police, who rushed to the spot following a complaint, were suspecting that the girl was killed before she was put on fire.

However, the Police are yet to confirm whether she was sexually assaulted.

A huge number of people from neighbouring villages have thronged the place to see the body, which was shifted to Siddipet for postmortem. A case was registered and the probe is on.