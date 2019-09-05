Charred body of pregnant woman found in Vikarabad

By | Published: 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: The charred body of a pregnant woman was found in an open place abutting the main road between Parigi and Kodangal at Rangampally village in Vikarabad district on Thursday morning.

The police said unidentified persons might have killed the woman, aged between 25 and 30 years, elsewhere and later dumped the body in the open place near Govindapur Thanda. Using petrol, they burned the body to prevent the body from being identified.

The incident came to light when a few villagers noticed the body and alerted the police officials who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Parigi Government Hospital for identification and autopsy.

The police are suspecting the role of some persons known to the woman in the murder case. A bottle in which petrol was brought was also found at the spot.

