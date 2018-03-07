Charred body of woman found in Nalgonda’s Miryalaguda

By | Published: 11:12 am 12:09 pm

Nalgonda: The charred body of a woman was found near Thundapau Ramannapet of Miryalaguda mandal in the district on Wednesday morning.

Locals who found the charred body informed the matter to the police. Clues found in the scene of offence pointed to some unidentified persons pouring petrol on the woman and setting her on fire. Only the upper part of the body was burnt leading police to suspect that the culprits may have wanted to hide her identity.

Miryalaguda Rural police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Area hospital for postmortem.