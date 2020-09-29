Charred remains of woman found in Ibrahimpatnam

It is suspected that the victim, Maisamma was killed and then burnt, police said, adding that her feet were cut off and found away from the body

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The charred remains of an elderly woman were found at a secluded spot near Koheda in Ibrahimpatnam of Ranga Reddy district here on Tuesday.

It is suspected she was killed and then burnt, police said, adding that her feet were cut off and found away from the body. The woman was identified as Maisamma (60), a resident of Vanasthalipuram, who was missing for the last few days with a missing case being booked as well.

It is suspected that the body is at least two days old. Locals noticed the decomposed body and alerted the police.

The Vanasthalipuram police have booked a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s son Kishore.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .