Chase your dreams with passion, Karimnagar Collector advises students

Published: 9:25 pm

Karimnagar: Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed on Tuesday advised students to pursue education with a passion to achieve their desired goals.

Interacting with students during a visit to the Zilla Parishad High School at Chelpur in Veenavanka mandal, he advised them to achieve their goal with a planned approach to their studies. He explained the difference between MPC, BiPc and CEC groups to the students and urged them to focus on general knowledge, politics, mathematics and geography.

The Collector explained about the importance of gaining knowledge in English and how it was paramount to learn the language in achieving ones goals. Appreciating the sharpness shown by girls in grasping the subject and studies in general, he advised the boys to studywith competitive spirit and try to emulate the enthusiasm and dedication shown by the girls.

Earlier, the Collector went around the school and also examined the toilets and the drinking water facilities on the premises. He also assured the school authories of providing all facilities for the benefit of students.

